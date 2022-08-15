Police searching for man wanted for sexually assaulting child and kidnapping in 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need the public's help finding a man wanted for sexually assaulting a child and more.

Terrance Terrell Richard, 38, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault of a security officer, HPD said.

On Aug. 1, 2021, HPD officers responded to the 9600 block of Homestead Road after receiving reports of the charges above.

During the investigation, police said several victims made outcries about the suspect committing those crimes.

Police described Richard as a Black man, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

