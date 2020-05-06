Houston man wanted for allegedly burning child with clothing iron

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for your help in finding a fugitive wanted for injury to a child.Dylan Johnson, 23, is accused of assaulting a child on Oct. 22, 2019, in the 8100 block of Livingston Street in Houston's south side.According to Crime Stoppers, an investigation revealed Johnson had burned the bottom of the child's feet and thigh while under his care.The burns were said to be consistent with the imprint of a clothing iron.Johnson is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He's 5'4" tall and weighs 160 pounds.Anyone with information is urged to call 713-222-TIPS.