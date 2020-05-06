Houston man wanted for allegedly burning child with clothing iron

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for your help in finding a fugitive wanted for injury to a child.

Dylan Johnson, 23, is accused of assaulting a child on Oct. 22, 2019, in the 8100 block of Livingston Street in Houston's south side.

According to Crime Stoppers, an investigation revealed Johnson had burned the bottom of the child's feet and thigh while under his care.

The burns were said to be consistent with the imprint of a clothing iron.

Johnson is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He's 5'4" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild abusefugitivechild injuredburn injuries
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Angels to fly over Houston area today
Kingwood native will fly over Houston with the Blue Angels
Drier air blowing in, sunshine returns and lower humidity.
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here.
Thieves leave empty handed in ATM heist at Houston museum
IRS stimulus checks sent to thousands of dead people
400,000 recalled airbags still on Houston roads
Show More
Highest number of COVID-19 cases are in these zip codes
Clerk kills suspect during attempted robbery in NE Houston
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Owner, armed men held after bar reopens despite Texas' order
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
More TOP STORIES News