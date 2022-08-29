Man accused of sexual activity with child back in 2019 still on the run, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of performing inappropriate sexual acts with a child has been labeled a fugitive after police have been unable to find him.

Abram Arbry, 65, is wanted for acting indecent with a child back in August of 2019 in the 8900 block of Bissonnet Street, according to a release from the Houston Police Department.

The child came forward during an investigation and described the inappropriate sexual activity, HPD said.

The child's age was not released.

Arbry is described as a Black man weighing 165 pounds and standing at 5 feet 9 inches. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477.