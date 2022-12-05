Houston police searching for man accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with child in 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department needs help looking for a man accused of having sexual contact with a minor in 2021.

Deshawn Joseph Baptiste is accused of performing indecent acts with a child in the 3100 block of West Little York Road on March 15, 2021, according to police.

Baptiste is described as a Black 28-year-old man with brown eyes and black hair that weighs about 175 pounds and is 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Detectives learned Baptiste had inappropriate sexual contact with the child after the victim made an outcry.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.