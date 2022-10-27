Man wanted in fatal stabbing at hotel parking lot near Bush Intercontinental Airport, HPD says

Murder charges have been filed against Steven L. Jones, 28, who's accused in the death of 28-year-old Clarence Logan.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man they say is accused of stabbing and killing someone outside a hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

On Sept. 9, at about 1 a.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to a report of a person down in the parking lot of Courtyard by Mariott at 15838 John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Police said when they arrived, they found Logan with multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to HPD.

Further investigation identified Jones as the suspect in this case and, on Sept. 27, a murder charge was filed, police said.

A prior Atlanta Police Department booking photo of Jones, who is not in custody, is attached below.

Anyone with information in this case, or on the whereabouts of Jones, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.