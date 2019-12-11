Authorities surround mother's house where suspect wanted in sergeant's death may be hiding

Authorities are outside the home of the mother of the man wanted for killing a Nassau Bay PD Officer #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/lqIwOZwxyw — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) December 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for the suspect accused of hitting and killing a Nassau Bay police sergeant has led to his mother's home.Authorities, including members of the SWAT team, have surrounded a house in the area of Scott Street and Bellfort Street in southeast Houston.Officials told ABC13 they don't know if the suspect is inside the home, and they are waiting on a warrant to enter the house.Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, was attempting to arrest a man wanted on warrants when she was hit and killed by the suspect's vehicle.According to the police department in the Clear Lake area, Sullivan was one of the officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.The driver of the vehicle is wanted on a Harris County warrant for assault on a family member, police said.While trying to arrest the driver, police said the suspect fought with officers and was able to break free, re-enter the vehicle, and hit Sullivan as he drove away.Sullivan was taken to HCA Clear Lake Hospital by ambulance, where she died.According to Nassau Bay police Chief Tim Cromie, Sullivan would have marked her 16th anniversary working in the Nassau Bay Police Department."This a nightmare scenario for our city. (It's the) first time an officer has ever been seriously injured, much less killed, in the line of duty," said Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman.We're told the suspect was due in court soon, possibly even Wednesday, on domestic violence charges linked to the warrant.The incident came three days after the Houston Police Department lost a sergeant of its own during a similar confrontation with a suspect.