Houston police are searching for a man wanted in the murder of a 32-year-old woman found dumped on the side of a road in northwest Houston last week.Authorities released a photo of 27-year-old Wilson Rivera-Madrid. He's wanted in the shooting death of 32-year-old Cindi Fajardo.Police say the victim and Rivera-Madrid had a fight at a night club before her body was found on Grow Lane near the Northwest Freeway.Rivera-Madrid was driving a Toyota Tundra.If you see him, you're urged to call police.