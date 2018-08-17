After nearly 20 years a suspect has been arrested for the murder of a Stafford woman in 1999.Apolinar Tejeda, 66, was arrested in North Carolina, and is now waiting to be brought back to Texas.From the time Tejeda's wife, Rosa Liberato, was found shot to death in her car in Stafford, police have wanted to question her husband.Tejeda fled town after his wife was murdered, and was finally tracked down in North Carolina.Police stormed Tejeda's home, but quickly realized he wasn't there.Investigators eventually found him at a construction site and arrested him.Authorities say his neighbors had no idea he was wanted for murder."We would see him every now and then, but never had an actual conversation. He seemed normal, pretty much kept it himself," Tejeda's neighbor said.