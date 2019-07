Police say man sexually assaulted woman in mall parking garage in Sharpstown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shoppers are on alert after investigators say a man sexually assaulted a woman in the parking garage of the PlazAmericas Mall in Sharpstown, and police need help finding the suspect.It happened on Saturday, Feb. 2 at around 6 a.m.Police say during the incident, the suspect followed the woman as she was walking through the parking garage.They say that's when the suspect pointed a gun at her and forced her into his vehicle.Police say the suspect sexually assaulted the victim and took some of her belongings.Investigators believe the suspect drove off in a dark grey vehicle.A forensic sketch artist composed a drawing of the suspect.Police describe the suspect as a black male, between 5'6" and 5'7" with a thin build and medium brown skin complexion.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or it can be submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org All tipsters remain anonymous.