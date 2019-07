EMBED >More News Videos A woman says she was taking a shower at a 24 Hour Fitness in Rice Village when she noticed someone filming her in the shower.

ELMONT, Long Island -- Police on Long Island are searching for a man who they say recorded video of a woman and two girls in a bathroom of a home.Detectives say the suspect used a cellphone and stood on a covered porch to record into the tenant's bathroom.At the time, police say the woman's sister, a 6-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were in the bathroom.The suspect ran away on foot. He is described as a white man in his 20s. He was wearing camouflage shorts, a light-colored shirt and dark sneakers.