Police are trying to track down a man who robbed and pistol-whipped a couple of people while they were out walking a dog.The victims told police they were walking their dog in the 2700 block of Wallingford Drive when they were approached by a black male, who pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at them and demanded they give him everything.The suspect became upset and hit the the woman in the left ear with the gun, causing her pain and injury. The suspect then took the victim's cell phone and fled on foot.Police say the suspect is described as a black man in his 20's, 5'8 to 5'9, with a skinny build, a Louisiana accent and an LA tattoo on the bottom of his left eye. He's wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org