Man wanted for robbing and pistol-whipping victims out walking a dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Man targets residents out walking dogs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are trying to track down a man who robbed and pistol-whipped a couple of people while they were out walking a dog.

The victims told police they were walking their dog in the 2700 block of Wallingford Drive when they were approached by a black male, who pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at them and demanded they give him everything.

The suspect became upset and hit the the woman in the left ear with the gun, causing her pain and injury. The suspect then took the victim's cell phone and fled on foot.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man in his 20's, 5'8 to 5'9, with a skinny build, a Louisiana accent and an LA tattoo on the bottom of his left eye. He's wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attacksurveillancesketchHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in case of elderly man beaten to death
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin's funeral studded with star power
Washington to say goodbye to late Sen. John McCain
Alabama says 8 gym class games are 'inappropriate'
Accused bank teller: Getaway car was for trip to father's funeral
Trespassers open fire at deputy constable at Motel 6
Woman mad when man refused to give her money for exorcism
LIVE: Naked man leads police on chase after abandoning truck
Show More
Suicidal boyfriend in doorbell mystery was no stranger to trouble
Man who used cane as weapon found guilty of murder
Judge orders couple give GoFundMe donations to homeless man
Gym tells woman she can't wear anti-Trump shirts
23-year-old student accused of impersonating doctor
More News