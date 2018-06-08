Police are looking for a man accused of indecent exposure and assault of a woman while she was jogging in northwest Harris County.Precinct 4 deputies say they were called out to the Village Creek subdivision, west of Highway 249 and Spring Cypress on Thursday.According to authorities, the woman was jogging near the 12500 block of Willow Breeze Drive, when a stranger came up to her and asked if she had seen his dog.The victim told deputies the man also asked her to look at a picture on his cell phone.That's when the man allegedly showed her a photograph of his penis.When the victim became upset, officials say the suspect grabbed and squeezed her butt before walking off.The woman caught a picture of the suspect as he was leaving. He's seen wearing a Houston Astros hat and jersey.If you have information about who he is, contact Constable Mark Herman's office at 281-376-3472.