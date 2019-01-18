Man wanted for fatally shooting wife outside Cypress church located at motel

According to deputies, Edigin opened fire outside the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister just after 7 p.m. Thursday, killing his wife. His daughter was also shot but survived the shooting.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
The man accused of fatally shooting his wife and injuring his daughter outside a Cypress church has been located, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

SWAT is at west Sam Houston Parkway near Westheimer, where 62-year-old Arthur Edigin is believed to be at the Extended Stay America hotel.

VIDEO: Witnesses recall shooting at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress
Witnesses recall shooting at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress



A woman told us her husband and three kids were on lockdown during the shooting.

VIDEO: Woman says her family was inside church during shooting
Woman says her family was inside church during shooting


Pam Ledesma said her husband told her they were in a gym closet praying the rosary during the frightening incident.

"It's just crazy to see that stuff like happens, number one at a church, and I know we live in Houston, but at the same time, I mean, I don't know what kind of person would do that at a church when people are just trying to pray at night," Ledesma said.



Ledesma said she tried to ask police for an update, but they haven't said much at this point.

"I'm glad some people are safe, but unfortunately, some families aren't going to be feeling that same way tonight," she said.


Deputies pushed our news crew to the parking lot of a neighboring grocery store, where bystanders and worshippers alike have gathered.

Parents whose children attend classes at Christ the Redeemer Catholic School received this alert from school officials:

Crusader parents and staff,
News is spreading rapidly of an event that has occurred in the parking lot of Christ the Redeemer Church. The school is currently on lockdown. Faculty, parents and students at the school are safe and police are on the scene. We'll update with more details as we have them.

Archdiocese has released the following statement on the shooting:
"Our prayers are with the victims and families affected by the tragic shooting this evening at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. Officials with the Archdiocese and the parish community are cooperating with local authorities in their investigation."

Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church shared a message on its Facebook page overnight writing that they will hold regularly scheduled mass Friday at 9 a.m. and the offices will be open. The Catholic school and Genesis Early Childhood Program are canceled for Friday. Parents are still welcome to bring children as usual, but they said it will not be an official school.

"We are saddened that such violence has visited our campus. Though it appears to be an isolated incident of a domestic dispute, the tragic assault on the two women and the dignity of human life is heartbreaking. Please join us in prayer for the families of the victims. We pray as well for the police who are investigating and are grateful for their service. We join with all others in praying that the shooter may be apprehended in due haste and that healing may begin for all impacted. May God bless us all."

