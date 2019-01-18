Investigators are seeking Arthur Edigin, 62, in connection w/the shooting outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister. He’s 5’4”, 144 lbs. Driving a white ‘08 Suburban w/damaged right front quarter panel. Call 713-221-6000. #hounews pic.twitter.com/sfLE503SYE — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 18, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5094868" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Witnesses recall shooting at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5094824" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman says her family was inside church during shooting

UPDATE: One female is confirmed deceased and another is wounded in critica condition. Shooting occurred in the church parking lot. No suspect in custody at this time. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 18, 2019

There are no other reports of injuries at this time and the scene at the church is under control. Investigators will provide suspect description shortly. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 18, 2019

The man accused of fatally shooting his wife and injuring his daughter outside a Cypress church has been located, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.SWAT is at west Sam Houston Parkway near Westheimer, where 62-year-old Arthur Edigin is believed to be at the Extended Stay America hotel.According to deputies, Edigin opened fire outside the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister just after 7 p.m. Thursday, killing his wife. His daughter was also shot but survived the shooting.A woman told us her husband and three kids were on lockdown during the shooting.Pam Ledesma said her husband told her they were in a gym closet praying the rosary during the frightening incident."It's just crazy to see that stuff like happens, number one at a church, and I know we live in Houston, but at the same time, I mean, I don't know what kind of person would do that at a church when people are just trying to pray at night," Ledesma said.Ledesma said she tried to ask police for an update, but they haven't said much at this point."I'm glad some people are safe, but unfortunately, some families aren't going to be feeling that same way tonight," she said.Deputies pushed our news crew to the parking lot of a neighboring grocery store, where bystanders and worshippers alike have gathered.Parents whose children attend classes at Christ the Redeemer Catholic School received this alert from school officials:Archdiocese has released the following statement on the shooting:Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church shared a message on its Facebook page overnight writing that they will hold regularly scheduled mass Friday at 9 a.m. and the offices will be open. The Catholic school and Genesis Early Childhood Program are canceled for Friday. Parents are still welcome to bring children as usual, but they said it will not be an official school.