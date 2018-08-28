Police searching for man accused of exposing himself to woman and kids at park in Fort Bend Co.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is increasing patrol in the Sienna Plantation neighborhood after a man was seen exposing himself at a family park.

"It's definitely alarming. Anything to do with sexual predators or the possibility always raises hairs," said Sgt. Matthew Hricko.

On Monday, a woman told authorities that she was with her kids at the community playground when the suspect walked up to the workout area.



"The victim stated that she saw a gentleman with workout clothes on, and basically had a large hole exposing his genitals to the whole park," Hricko said.

The woman says when the man began to stretch, he exposed himself to her and her children.

"That's scary for just the kids in the neighborhood and parents with younger kids," a neighbor said.

Deputies described the suspect as a heavy set white man, between the ages of 25 to 35 years old. He was also seen wearing gray shorts and a navy blue shirt.

The woman says the man walked towards the golf cart tunnel near Sienna Parkway.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is urged to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

