Man accused of flashing himself to girl walking home from Pasadena school wanted by police

The Pasadena Police Department is looking for this man, who is accused of exposing himself to a girl.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A man accused of indecent exposure is wanted by the Pasadena Police Department.

Detectives say the man allegedly exposed himself to a girl as she was walking home from school.

The man is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, 5'10" and 175 pounds. He may have a tattoo on his right arm.

Police say the suspect was last seen walking through an apartment at 1000 Curtis Avenue, in the direction of Houston Avenue.

If you know who this man is, call Pasadena Police Detective C. Ibarra at 713-986-3583.

