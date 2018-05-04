Man wanted for allegedly beating victim with shovel handle while he slept

EMBED </>More Videos

Man wanted in brutal shovel attack (KTRK)

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man they say beat another man with a shovel handle as the victim slept.

The attack happened in the early morning hours last Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Thomas Lyn Barringer, 26, is charged with aggravated assault and there's a warrant out for his arrest.

Authorities are asking for help to find Barringer. He's described as 5'9" tall, weighing 195 pounds.

Barringer is believed to be dangerous and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office requests he not be approached by the public. Barringer was last seen in the area of Motel 6 in Cleveland, Texas.

Anyone with information regarding Barringer or this crime is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case number# 18A114015.
