Man walks into party and shoots woman to death: sheriff

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at 16500 blk of Obsidian Drive. Preliminary info: a male arrived at a house party and shot an adult female. The female has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other details at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/5CwwNaaiWe — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a man they say walked into a holiday party and shot a woman to death.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man walked into a home in the 16500 block of Obsidian Drive near the Houston National Golf Club.Gonzalez described the suspect as a white man believed to be about 50 years old and said he fled in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee.He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police.