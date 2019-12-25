Man walks into party and shoots woman to death: sheriff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a man they say walked into a holiday party and shot a woman to death.



According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man walked into a home in the 16500 block of Obsidian Drive near the Houston National Golf Club.

Gonzalez described the suspect as a white man believed to be about 50 years old and said he fled in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police.
