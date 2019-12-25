Man shoots and kills ex-girlfriend at Christmas party: Sheriff

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at 16500 blk of Obsidian Drive. Preliminary info: a male arrived at a house party and shot an adult female. The female has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other details at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/5CwwNaaiWe — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2019

BE ON THE LOOKOUT: @HCSOTexas investigators say the suspect is on the run. He left the scene in a Jeep Cherokee and is believed to be armed and dangerous, per @SheriffEd_HCSO. https://t.co/2s7GMvy3tI — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) December 25, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is on the run after deputies say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend at a Christmas party in northwest Harris County.Deputies say he barged into the party at a home in the 16500 block of Obsidian Drive near the Houston National Golf Club around 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.The party wasn't just to celebrate Christmas, the woman who was killed was also celebrating her birthday.The Sheriff's Office says her ex-boyfriend pushed his way inside, grabbed her and shot her several times.Investigators found a handgun in the yard, but believe the suspect is still armed and dangerous.The Sheriff's Office has not released his name, but say he's a white man in his early 50s and left in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee."This morning we began with a tragedy, the death of a 3-month-old, and today we're closing the evening of Christmas Eve with another tragedy," Sheriff Ed Gonzales said Friday night.Authorities have not released the name of the victim. She died at the scene.They say about 15 people were at the home when she was shot and killed.