Woman's body found by neighbor walking dog in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man walking his dog discovered a woman dead in southeast Houston.

The discovery was made near Sandy Hook and Binghamton Drive early Friday morning.

The man who found the woman called 911. A dispatcher instructed him to check for a pulse, but the woman was reportedly cold to the touch.

There's no word on how she may have died. She's said to be in her mid-30s. She was found partially undressed, and was described as having a sheet or cloth wrapped around her neck.

Neighbors were shocked by the discovery on their dead end street.

Homicide detectives are investigating.
