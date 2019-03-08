HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man walking his dog discovered a woman dead in southeast Houston.
The discovery was made near Sandy Hook and Binghamton Drive early Friday morning.
The man who found the woman called 911. A dispatcher instructed him to check for a pulse, but the woman was reportedly cold to the touch.
There's no word on how she may have died. She's said to be in her mid-30s. She was found partially undressed, and was described as having a sheet or cloth wrapped around her neck.
Neighbors were shocked by the discovery on their dead end street.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Woman's body found by neighbor walking dog in southeast Houston
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News