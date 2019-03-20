Man used Snapchat to get sexual pictures from 'probably hundreds' of children: prosecutors

Chadrick McNeal has been arrested in Conroe on counts of child pornography.

By Steve Romo
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities released disturbing allegations of a Montgomery County man using fake Snapchat accounts to get young girls to send him sexual photos.

Chadrick McNeal, 23, was arrested in Conroe on Tuesday. He is accused of extorting girls all over the world to send him illicit pictures.

Parents like Alejandro Ramos said it makes them think twice about letting children use social media.

"I feel it's more something like a grown up thing," Ramos said. "Why would you want your kids sending pictures to somebody else?"

McNeal is charged with four counts of possession and promotion of child pornography and one count of sexual performance by a child.

The district attorney's office said McNeal used other services along with Snapchat and created several usernames including pboi58, jayyboyy56, and koolkids6. Investigators believe there could be many more victims.

Ramos said it's yet another reminder for parents that social media presents an ever-present threat to kids.

Investigators say there could be many more victims.

"My kids obviously one day are going to use it. It's not like I can avoid it, but I hope that they use it responsibly."

Related topics:
conroearrestsexual assaultchild endangerment
