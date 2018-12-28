Man used lighter fluid to set Dollar General on fire: officials

Authorities need your help finding a man accused of intentionally setting a fire inside a Dollar General store on the northwest side.Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the suspected arsonist was caught on surveillance camera Friday pouring lighter fluid inside the store and then lighting several items on fire.The fire happened around 11 a.m. at the store on Veterans Memorial Drive near Stuebner Park Lane.If you know where this man is, you could be eligible for a $5,000 reward. Call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.You can also make an anonymous tip online at