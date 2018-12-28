Man used lighter fluid to set Dollar General on fire: officials

EMBED </>More Videos

DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? Officials say he poured lighter fluid inside a Dollar General store on the northwest side and set it ablaze.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities need your help finding a man accused of intentionally setting a fire inside a Dollar General store on the northwest side.

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the suspected arsonist was caught on surveillance camera Friday pouring lighter fluid inside the store and then lighting several items on fire.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. at the store on Veterans Memorial Drive near Stuebner Park Lane.

If you know where this man is, you could be eligible for a $5,000 reward. Call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arsonbuilding firedestroyed businessestexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Treasurer doused with water while talking about HISD's future
Rodeo Rumors: Did the concert lineup just get leaked?
MS-13 gang members accused of shooting 16-year-old to death
SPOOL COUNTY: Drivers in Friendswood dodge rolling hazard
Body found in ship channel believed to be missing man
Golfers unsure of Memorial Park Golf Course renovation plans
One dead in crash on SW Freeway
Dad reacts to Astros Spring Training tickets for Christmas
Show More
Driver slams into hair salon during medical emergency
Lawyer giving away nearly $8,000 worth of Uber gift cards
HPD accepting applications for Citizens' Police Academy
Veterinarian accused of rape at Coushatta Casino in Louisiana
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
More News