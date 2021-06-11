man shot

Man shot and killed during confrontation over urinating in street in north Houston, HPD says

Man shot left to die in street in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed during a confrontation about him urinating in the street late Thursday night in north Houston, HPD said.

According to Lt. R. Willkens, around 10:25 p.m., the man went to the area of Bunny Run near W. Gulf Bank to buy drugs.

While there, the man started to urinate in the street. Police say that's when two people showed up and confronted him about his actions.

One of those people shot the man, leaving him to die in the street.

The individuals left, however, police say another person stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.
