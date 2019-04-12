SWAT standoff ends after man allegedly threatens girlfriend and officers over marijuana

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after a 90 minute SWAT standoff in southeast Houston.

Police say the man barricaded himself inside a home on Ilex Street near Berkley for four hours.

Authorities said the man threatened to kill his girlfriend because he thought she stole his marijuana.

"I definitely smelled the weed. Weed usually calms people down, but there might be something else going on here," Houston Police Department Capt. Larry Baimbridge said.

Police told ABC13 Eyewitness News that when they showed up to the home they found a noose made out of shoestrings hanging on the garage.

Officers say they got into a minor altercation with the man and shocked him with several taser darts.

The man then allegedly ran inside of the home, grabbed a knife and then threw bricks at the officers.

After many hours, a SWAT negotiator convinced the man to surrender in the front yard.

The man is now being charged with terroristic threat of a peace officer.
