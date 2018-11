A thief was caught on camera accidentally setting himself on fire while trying to steal gas in Oregon.Police in Portland say the man tried to siphon fuel from a U-Haul truck, but his own van suddenly caught fire.The flames quickly spread to the truck and burned the thief, who took off with his pants ablaze.Firefighters doused the flames, but police are still on the lookout for the thief.Police say the thief will likely need medical treatment for a significant burn injury.