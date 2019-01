School officials in Splendora say a man is in custody after attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl near her bus stop.Splendora ISD police said a man tried talking to her near her home on Midline near Fostoria before trying to lure her to an abandoned trailer.The girl screamed and ran from the suspect just as a neighbor came out to help.Police said the man was taken into custody. He and another male suspect are facing charges.