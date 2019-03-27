Man rescued from gravel silo after being trapped up to chest for 8 hours

CARMEL, Indiana (KTRK) -- A man was rescued from an asphalt silo in Indiana after being trapped for eight hours.Rescue teams were called to the scene Tuesday afternoon.When law enforcement arrived, they found the 34-year-old contract worker trapped up to his chest.Officials believe the man was measuring the interior of the silo when he stepped on an air pocket in the gravel, which sucked him down into the hole.Seven rescuers were sent down into the silo to help the worker into an 18 by 18 foot space about 30 feet down.They used a giant shop vacuum to remove some of the gravel and get it down to the man's waist. The rescuers were careful of the timing of loosening the material around him."The quick removal of gravel could have really done damage to his body because he was so entrenched in there," rescuer Rita Reith said.The man is in fair condition with no visible injuries.The man told crews that he's not doing this line of work anymore.