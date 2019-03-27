Disasters & Accidents

Man rescued from gravel silo after being trapped up to chest for 8 hours

EMBED <>More Videos

Man trapped in gravel silo rescued after 8 hours

CARMEL, Indiana (KTRK) -- A man was rescued from an asphalt silo in Indiana after being trapped for eight hours.

Rescue teams were called to the scene Tuesday afternoon.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the 34-year-old contract worker trapped up to his chest.

Officials believe the man was measuring the interior of the silo when he stepped on an air pocket in the gravel, which sucked him down into the hole.

Seven rescuers were sent down into the silo to help the worker into an 18 by 18 foot space about 30 feet down.

They used a giant shop vacuum to remove some of the gravel and get it down to the man's waist. The rescuers were careful of the timing of loosening the material around him.

"The quick removal of gravel could have really done damage to his body because he was so entrenched in there," rescuer Rita Reith said.

The man is in fair condition with no visible injuries.

The man told crews that he's not doing this line of work anymore.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsindianarescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Houston city council votes no on garbage fee for Prop B
Challenger astronaut widow's home goes up in flames
Harris County Sheriff's deputy hit during traffic stop
Houston Ship Channel reopens after last of pygas tanks secured
Naked man lurking at home caught thanks to social media follower
Former Astros draft pick arrested in child sex sting
PlayStation sale turns into deadly shooting of masked gunman
Show More
NRG Stadium hosting Bayern Munich-Real Madrid clash
SWEET SENDOFF: UH heads to Kansas City to compete in Sweet 16
Celebrate the royal baby's arrival with free cupcakes
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
First adult-only, all-inclusive resort opens in Florida Keys
More TOP STORIES News