A man has been charged with murder after police say he waited to ambush his wife as she arrived for work Thursday morning.The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. Thursday outside The Medallion at 6262 N. Braeswood.Police say Anthony Ray Authorlee was waiting for his wife Senta Authorlee. He was armed with a shotgun, but had it hidden from her.Anthony, 61, reportedly shot Senta, 53, in the stomach. She died at the scene.Authorities tell ABC13 Senta does not work for the senior center. She was a private duty attendant hired independently by one of the residents to help for a few hours each day.After the shooting, Anthony reportedly threw the gun in the bayou. Police say he later walked into a police station and said, "I need an attorney because I just shot my wife."Anthony was taken to HPD headquarters where he reportedly confessed to the crime.Police say the couple, who had been married for 31 years, had split up within the last week. Anthony told police Senta had left him as part of a dispute over their adult son.The Medallion has 56 residents. Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services, located next to the facility has 150 residents.According to the CEO of Seven Acres, Malcolm Slatko, the shooting did not involve any of the residents."Our residents have lived through wars and they've lived through hurricanes and storms, they're very resilient. We will be meeting with residents," Slatko said. "We're bringing in our psychology staff to work with them. Obviously, it's a tragic occurrence."