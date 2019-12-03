Homeowner tied up while wheelchair-bound wife put in closet during home invasion

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and his wheelchair-bound wife were terrorized in a home invasion in Dickinson, police say.It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Sullivan Lane.Police say three men jumped the backyard fence and entered the couple's home through the back door, which police believe was unlocked.According to Dickinson Police Detective Guadalupe Vasquez, the robbers tied up the homeowner and pistol-whipped him before taking several bottles of prescription medicines.It doesn't appear the robbers got away with anything else.The man was treated at the scene for a minor head injury.During the incident, the man's wife was put in the closet, but she managed to call 911 as the robbers were inside. She was not hurt.At this time, police do not have a description of the robbers or their getaway car.