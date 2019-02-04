A homeless man went into the women's restroom at a grocery store, turned off the lights and threatened to kill the woman inside, according to Fayetteville Police Department.Brooklyn Smith III, 25, is now behind bars charged with felony secret peeping and communicating threats.Smith's victim told investigators she was in a public bathroom inside a Food Lion on Saturday night when all the lights in the bathroom suddenly turned off.She said Smith then started crawling under stall doors and threatened to kill whoever was in the bathroom. The woman said she got herself ready to fight back, but suddenly Smith ran off.Investigators found Smith at a nearby dumpster.He was arrested and jailed on a $6,500 bond.Investigators said Smith is a repeat offender with previous arrests for breaking and entering, trespassing, larceny, and assault.