FBI offering reward for identification of 'Bank Bomb Bandit' after robbery in Weimar

WEIMAR, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI Safe Streets Task Force is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect responsible for threatening to bomb a bank in Weimar, Texas, and taking an undisclosed amount of money.The robbery happened March 30 at a Hill Bank & Trust Co. on East Main Street in Colorado County.The man approached the counter, demanded money from the teller and threatened to set off a bomb if they didn't do as he said. The employee complied with the demand, and the suspect ran off with the money.Authorities have given him the name "Bank Bomb Bandit."Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man in his late 30s to early 50s. He stands at about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants, a light gray hat with writing on the front, black shoes and a black face mask.Officials said the suspect drove off in a light gray or silver sedan.Below are surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect's identification, charging and/or arrest. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477.