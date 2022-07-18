Man accused of threatening to kill neighbor with shotgun in front of family in N. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor in front of his family in north Harris County.Nicolas Puig, 37, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman. His bond was set at $15,000.Constable deputies were called to the 1500 block of Glasholm Drive on July 16 in response to a fight between two neighbors.When deputies arrived, they detained and identified both neighbors, Herman said.An initial investigation revealed that during the verbal fight, Puig allegedly pointed a shotgun at his neighbor and threatened to kill him in front of his family, putting his neighbor in fear for his life.Puig was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.