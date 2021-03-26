intruder

Drugs may have been a factor in man's 15-story downtown Houston crane ascent, HPD says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SWAT officials took a man into custody after climbing up a downtown Houston construction crane early Friday morning.

Houston police responded to a call of suspicious activity at Crawford and Rusk, across the street from the Marriott Hotel and Discovery Green, around 3:08 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a man jumped a construction fence and climbed a crane located at the intersection.

Police say the man climbed approximately 200 to 240 feet high, about 15 stories, and sat in the operator's cabin.

According to Commander Johnson with HPD, officers saw the suspect walking on the catwalk on top of the crane. Once he gained access to the cabin, he was able to operate the controls and the crane moved.

Fortunately, construction workers were able to cut off the energy supply to the crane and the suspect was no longer able to operate it, according to Johnson.

According to HPD, officers tried to make contact with the man. They say he had a radio with him, but did not respond to calls.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: SWAT officers were able to climb the crane and make contact with the man. They carefully led him back down to the ground.



Video from the scene shows the man moving around in the cabin.

"We do believe that drugs played a role. We're not sure how much they played a role," Johnson said.

Officers used a drone to get a better look at what was happening.

Just after 6 a.m., SWAT officers that climbed to the top of the crane were able to make contact with the suspect.

It took about 45 minutes, but officers were able to safely make it to back to the ground and take the suspect into custody.

According to police, the suspect complied with SWAT officers when being taken into custody, but he was apprehensive about the descent back to the ground.

Officers strapped him into a safety harness and allowed him to take breaks on the way down.

The man will be charged with trespassing, according to Johnson.

"There are other possible charges pending that pertain to narcotics possession, but at this time, we're still trying to determine the ownership of those narcotics," Johnson said.

It is unclear why the man climbed the crane in the first place.

The METRORail green line was delayed while the scene was active.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarresthouston police departmentdronesintruderswatcrane accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INTRUDER
Joe Montana wrestles grandchild away from alleged kidnapper
78-year-old grandmother holds intruder at gunpoint
Intruder shot and killed in Galveston home invasion
10-year-old California girl scares off intruder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan killed as he stopped to help driver in crash
Woman charged with murder after ex-husband found dead
Man shot after confronting suspects attempting to steal neighbor's tires
Mom told police she and husband had sex while son was dying
Bank worker faces 2nd charge of stealing customer's nude photos
Sen. Ted Cruz face-to-face with human smugglers at the border
SpaceX's SN11 scheduled to launch from Texas site
Show More
'Lonesome Dove' novelist Larry McMurtry dies at 84
Woman who was a pioneering WWII pilot turns 100 years old
Pedestrian struck and killed in crash on Katy Freeway
Gov. Abbott also wants FEMA vaccine site in Houston extended
Dozens of guns seized daily as violent crime 'never stops'
More TOP STORIES News