Man suspected of killing Davis police officer found dead

DAVIS, California --
The man suspected of shooting and killing a Davis Police officer has been found dead.

Davis police say the person was found inside a home near 5th and Davis Streets. They died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Police say officer Natalie Corona, 22, was investigating a three-car crash when one of the people involved in the accident pulled out a gun and shot her.

Officer Corona was rushed to a trauma center in Sacramento where she later died.
