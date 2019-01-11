DAVIS, California --The man suspected of shooting and killing a Davis Police officer has been found dead.
Davis police say the person was found inside a home near 5th and Davis Streets. They died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
Police say officer Natalie Corona, 22, was investigating a three-car crash when one of the people involved in the accident pulled out a gun and shot her.
Officer Corona was rushed to a trauma center in Sacramento where she later died.