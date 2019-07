EMBED >More News Videos Man survives freak accident as he was impaled by spear

BALAGHAT, INDIA (KTRK) -- The phrase "lucky to be alive" is an understatement for one man whose skull was impaled by a rod.Sanjay Bahe fell at a construction site in India, landing on the rod.X-rays show how it pierced his skull and brain. Doctors say it didn't pierce any blood vessels in the brain.The rod was removed from the 21-year-old's head. He's now recovering at a specialist facility.