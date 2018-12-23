Man surrenders after reportedly opening fire while family inside NW Harris County home

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a SWAT team responded when a man had barricaded himself after he allegedly discharged a firearm while his family was still inside.

By
A man has surrendered after he allegedly opened fire at a residence while his family was still inside.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a SWAT team responded to the 13700 block of Sablebend Lane in northwest Harris County Sunday.

Sheriff Gonzalez says a man had barricaded himself after he allegedly discharged a firearm while his family was still inside.


The family was able to exit the home without injuries, Gonzalez said.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barricadebarricaded manstandoffswat
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 men linked to death of couple believed to be in Houston
Migrant children to spend Christmas in detention facilities
Police officer saves couple's wedding day after car accident
Warm holidays with a chance of rain
Dealership fire causes transformer to explode
Man dies after being found shot inside car
At least 62 killed, 20 missing after tsunami hits Indonesia
Woman's car targeted for presents days before Christmas
Show More
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
A very Houston version of 12 Days of Christmas
5 things to know about a government shutdown
5-year-old out of hospital nearly 7 months after shooting
Houston's new Instagram-worthy exhibition
More News