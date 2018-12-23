@HCSOTexas SWAT responding to a residence located at 13750 Sablebend Lane (Bammel N Houston/Veterans Memorial area). A male barricaded himself inside the residence after discharging a firearm while family was inside. Family was able to exit without injury. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 23, 2018

