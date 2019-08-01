Former waiter sues Brennan's of Houston over alleged groping by manager

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time in a year, a Houston restaurant is facing a lawsuit alleging sexual assault at the hands of one of its employees, only this time it was filed by a former waiter.Brennan's of Houston was hit with a $20 million lawsuit six months ago by a woman who claims she wasthree years ago, with the help of one of its managers.In the latest lawsuit, the man, known as John Doe, alleges he was groped by a male supervisor who was drunk while on the job.The lawsuit alleges Doe was at work in October 2018 when he was sexually assaulted by the supervisor, who he had never had any issues with before."However, on the day in question, as they were in the dish pit area of the restaurant, (the supervisor) approached the Plaintiff and grabbed (Doe's) genitals," the lawsuit states.Doe said he rebuffed the manager's advances, but the lawsuit says the supervisor attempted to grope him again. That's when Doe allegedly yelled at his supervisor, causing a commotion with other employees in the area."The incident was over," the lawsuit says.Attorney Peter Taaffe, who represents plantiffs in both lawsuits, also says his client was frequently directed by Brennan's management to serve them drinks during their shifts.Doe claims managers looked the other way on "other co-workers visibly high on the job, but Brennans management allowed them to continue working, preparing food and serving guests," according to the lawsuit.For his suffering and anguish, Doe is seeking no more than $100,000 in the lawsuit."This case is less about money and more about Brennan's providing proper management and supervision of its restaurant, which will benefit its current employees and dining guests," Taaffe said Thursday.Both cases are still pending.