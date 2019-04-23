Man arrested for stealing woman's ashes from home: Deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of stealing a woman's ashes from a Harris County home has been arrested.Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office says Marcus Cruz Ramirez, 49, is facing burglary charges after breaking into a home on T.C. Jester and Poincana in October 2018.The homeowner told investigators that several items were stolen including three laptops, an iPad, jewelry, cash, and her mother's ashes, which were inside an urn.The victim also told investigators that someone urinated on her bed during the burglary.Surveillance cameras at the home captured footage of the two men responsible for the bizarre theft.Ramirez was arrested Monday and allegedly confessed, but was unable to tell investigators where the ashes are.Ramirez was booked into the Harris County Jail on a charge of burglary of a habitation.