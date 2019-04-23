theft

Man arrested for stealing woman's ashes from home: Deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of stealing a woman's ashes from a Harris County home has been arrested.

Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office says Marcus Cruz Ramirez, 49, is facing burglary charges after breaking into a home on T.C. Jester and Poincana in October 2018.

RELATED: Burglars take off with woman's ashes in NW Houston

The homeowner told investigators that several items were stolen including three laptops, an iPad, jewelry, cash, and her mother's ashes, which were inside an urn.

The victim also told investigators that someone urinated on her bed during the burglary.

Surveillance cameras at the home captured footage of the two men responsible for the bizarre theft.

Ramirez was arrested Monday and allegedly confessed, but was unable to tell investigators where the ashes are.

Ramirez was booked into the Harris County Jail on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftburglaryhouston police departmentsocietyresidential burglarycaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Woman arrested after taking ambulance for joyride
Woman accused of wearing another woman's stolen dentures
Contractor accused of stealing over $300K from homeowners
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News