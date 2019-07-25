Man steals wallet from woman's purse within seconds at JCPenney in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need the public's help to find a man who was caught on surveillance video snatching a woman's wallet from her purse while she shopped at a JCPenney in Sugar Land.The theft happened within a matter of seconds on Saturday, July 20. In the video, the man walks up to her shopping cart, searches her open purse and grabs the wallet. He then quickly wanders off.Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the ages of 25 and 35 with black hair, a mustache and beard.He's approximately 5'6" - 5'8" with a thin build.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sugar Land Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).