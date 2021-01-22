Man who stole HFD ambulance caught ordering food at Jack in the Box, police say

It happened in the 6100 block of Ludington Drive Thursday night.
According to the Houston Police Department, the ambulance was stolen while HFD first responders were out on a service call at a nearby apartment complex.
Police say the man jumped in the ambulance and drove off.
Southwest patrol and CST officers just recovered a stolen ambulance S. Post Oak and W. Orem. Paramedics were on a call when male jumped in and drove off. Officers tracked the ambulance to a fast food outlet where the driver was at the drive up ordering food with emergency lights. pic.twitter.com/iQdyh6y5De— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2021
Suspect was taken into custody without incident. 202— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2021
LISTEN: HPD tracks the stolen ambulance to a fast food restaurant drive-thru
"Officers tracked the ambulance to a fast food outlet where the driver was at the drive up ordering food with emergency lights," read a tweet posted by HPD.
The suspect was later arrested and taken into custody. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.