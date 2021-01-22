Man who stole HFD ambulance caught ordering food at Jack in the Box, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say they caught a man who tried to steal an ambulance. The heist came to an end after he was seen ordering food at a southwest Houston Jack in the Box drive-thru.

It happened in the 6100 block of Ludington Drive Thursday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the ambulance was stolen while HFD first responders were out on a service call at a nearby apartment complex.

Police say the man jumped in the ambulance and drove off.





"Officers tracked the ambulance to a fast food outlet where the driver was at the drive up ordering food with emergency lights," read a tweet posted by HPD.

The suspect was later arrested and taken into custody. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.
