34-year-old's alleged crime trail includes ambulance theft, police chase and SWAT standoff, HPD says

Timothy Gisentaner was already in police custody for a burglary the night before when a chaotic crime spree erupted Tuesday.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One 34-year-old man was able to cause a trail of crime that included taking off in an ambulance from a hospital where he was in custody but fought with and escaped from officers, Houston police said.

Timothy Daniel Gisentaner is back behind bars with three new felony counts added to his name for his alleged role in the theft of the Houston Fire Department ambulance and a police chase while in the emergency vehicle.

Police pursued the suspect Tuesday morning from Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center to a neighborhood near Harwin Drive and Boone Road in southwest Houston, where officers say he crashed into a parked car and bailed from the ambulance.

He then barricaded himself inside a home, sparking a standoff with SWAT officers. But Gisentaner was back in handcuffs a short time later.

So, what was the reason that police gave for Gisentaner's time in the hospital? On Monday night, officers were forced to run after a man who they say tried to burglarize a house. Police were able to take down the suspect, who complained of an injury during the incident and was taken to the hospital.

After an overnight stay, Gisentaner then got into it with an officer assigned to him in custody, police said. This confrontation stemmed from the suspect becoming agitated when he requested to use the bathroom but was given a bedpan.

Gisentaner ran from police for the second time in just several hours, this time throughout the hospital.

The suspect made it outside the building, where first responders were unloading a patient from an ambulance, and he hopped in and took off, according to police.

Memorial Hermann addressed the chase within its walls, with a spokesperson confirming that there has been no active security threat at the campus and no individuals harmed during the incident.

The hospital could not offer specific details about the incident due to patient privacy laws.

