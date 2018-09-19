Man steals $5,000 worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret

Man steals $5,000 worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida (KTRK) --
Police in Florida are looking for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret earlier this month.

Surveillance video shows him walk into the store, take out a bag, and start putting items in it, all while customers are close by.

Officials say he took about 80 items with a value of more than $5,000.

