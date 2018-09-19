Man steals $5,000 worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3710707" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Efrain Gutierrez appears in probable cause court, accused of stealing more than $10,000 in ladies underwear

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3209141" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two women were arrested for trying to get away with $11,000 worth of Victoria's Secret bras.

Police in Florida are looking for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret earlier this month.Surveillance video shows him walk into the store, take out a bag, and start putting items in it, all while customers are close by.Officials say he took about 80 items with a value of more than $5,000.