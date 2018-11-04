Capital murder charges are being prepared against a 34-year-old man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and another man to death in Tomball on Sunday.According to Harris County homicide detectives, the woman had a protective order filed against the suspect. There was a history of domestic violence in their relationship.She had recently moved to a mobile home and detectives said she had asked that neighbors be on the lookout for the suspect.Despite the precaution she took, he confronted her and the friend who was helping repair the mobile home.Deputies were dispatched to the scene after neighbors called. The suspect, identified as Brian Bullock, left the scene and later turned himself in at the sheriff's office.