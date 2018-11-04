STABBING

Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend and other man to death in NW Harris Co., authorities say

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect detained in fatal stabbing of 2

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
Capital murder charges are being prepared against a 34-year-old man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and another man to death in Tomball on Sunday.

According to Harris County homicide detectives, the woman had a protective order filed against the suspect. There was a history of domestic violence in their relationship.

She had recently moved to a mobile home and detectives said she had asked that neighbors be on the lookout for the suspect.

Despite the precaution she took, he confronted her and the friend who was helping repair the mobile home.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene after neighbors called. The suspect, identified as Brian Bullock, left the scene and later turned himself in at the sheriff's office.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingHarris CountyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
Thief stabs elderly woman and steals her car in NW Houston
3 people stabbed during Halloween party in Harris Co.
Man accused of decapitating mother not guilty by insanity
Son accused of killing mom because she wouldn't make him food
More stabbing
Top Stories
Texans and Broncos keep it close as Houston seeks 6th win
Verlander, Upton share heartfelt tributes on anniversary
SNL's Pete Davidson mocks GOP candidate Dan Crenshaw
Teens and stepfather found dead in apparent murder-suicide
2 shot near METRO stop in NE Houston, police say
Biker attending Lone Star Rally dies in Texas City
H-E-B announces new limited-edition Selena bags
Mom warns others after near child kidnapping at Target
Show More
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
New Ariana Grande song references exes Davidson, Miller
2 on the run after deputy trades gunfire in San Jacinto Co.
Community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
8 kids injured after falling from inflatable slide in London
More News