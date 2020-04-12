Suspect says he felt 'disrespected' so he stabbed a man who was relieving himself

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An early morning stabbing near a north Houston gas station is being blamed on the victim 'disrespecting' the attacker, police said.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the North Beltway and Claypool Street.

The victim was urinating in public when he was stabbed twice in the back, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was captured after running off. He told deputies he stabbed the man because he was disrespecting him.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
