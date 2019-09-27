Man stabbed in neck at motel in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a motel in west Houston.Authorities responded to reports of a stabbing at the Super 10 motel located on the Katy Freeway near Highway 6.Houston police told ABC13 the man was stabbed in the neck and transported to the hospital where he later died.A friend of the victim, Rolando Carreno, says he witnessed the man stumbling down the motel's stairs with blood over him.Authorities do not have a suspect in custody and are working to determine why the man was stabbed.