Customer stabbed by man who stole his change at convenience store in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for the man accused of stabbing a customer after stealing the victim's change at a convenience store.

It happened on Nov. 3 at 11:40 p.m. at a store at 9323 Cullen.

Surveillance video shows a man in a red and blue shirt walk into the store and stand near the front counter where the customer was paying for an item.

When the clerk gave the customer his change, the man reached in front of him and grabbed the money.

The customer tried to grab his change back, but that's when the man stabbed him with a knife, puncturing a lung and nearly missing his heart.

The customer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man accused of stabbing him ran away.

HPD describes the suspect as being between 30 to 40 years old, 6'0 to 6'3, and 250 to 300 pounds with black hair and a dark complexion.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charges or an arrest of the suspect.

You can report information anonymously to 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberystabbing
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
Joe Biden takes the lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania
Unemployment drops to 6.9% and US adds a solid 638,000 jobs
Man shot and killed by SE Houston nightclub security guard
Gunman on the run after deadly NW Houston shooting
SW Freeway closures this weekend, plus METRO route changes
Last day to apply for $1,200 in Harris Co. COVID-19 relief
Show More
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting center
Should your child repeat a grade?
Sunny and warm today, when will we see our next front?
Here's how Harris Co. residents can get eviction help
More TOP STORIES News