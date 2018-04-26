Man springs into action to detain suspected purse snatcher

EMBED </>More Videos

Good Samaritan catches up with purse snatcher in downtown Houston (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a scene straight from a movie.

A Houston man is a real-life hero to a damsel in distress when he tackled the man who was in the act of taking her purse.

"I was on my way over towards Discovery Green and I heard a woman screaming and I looked over and a man was running away with a purse that didn't look like belonged to him," said Good Samaritan Kyle Falke.

That woman Falke heard was Melissa Vest, who was going back to her downtown building from lunch.

Vest says a man in orange, "came up from behind and just grabbed."

At that sight, Falke saw his chance, ran across the street and tackled the purse snatcher. Falke then held him in a headlock until help arrived.

"It didn't seem like very long at all. Maybe 15 or 20 seconds. There was a police officer pretty close by and building security that came out and assisted as well," Falke said.

Vest watched the scene unfold and now, she has everything in her purse back safe and sound, thanks to Falke.

"When we started yelling that he had snatched my purse, lots of people at least took a few steps and tried a few things," Vest said. "Kyle was the one who caught him. And so, it was nice to see good people in the world who still want to help out."

If he could, Falke said he'd do it all again, because it was the right thing to do.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
good samaritanHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News