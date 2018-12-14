Man spotted pleasuring himself near bus for students with special needs

'SERIAL MASTURBATOR': Police say Ronald Andrade was caught in the lewd act three times as a bus driver was dropping off a student with special needs.

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Katy ISD police are accusing a man of being a serial masturbator.

The district said a school bus driver saw him in the act three days straight in early November. Investigators told ABC13 the driver was bringing a 3-year-old boy with special needs home to his mother.

The disturbing scene played out at the Farmington Apartment Complex, off Fry Road in west Harris County.

Katy ISD Police Chief Robert Jinks said detectives set up a surveillance operation and finally obtained video evidence of the man's actions.

They identified him as 20-year-old Ronald Eliseo Andrade. He's currently in the Harris County Jail charged with indecency with a child by exposure. A judge set his bond at $2,500.

"Our interest is with the kids. You've heard of community-oriented policing. The kids and the faculty of the schools are our community," said Jinks. "We take that very seriously. We're going to do what's necessary to protect the kids."

Court records obtained by ABC13 Eyewitness News show Andrade was already out on bond. Police arrested him in early 2018 for masturbating while driving down Fry Road. A woman saw him and reported him to authorities.

