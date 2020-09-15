Video shows man approach elderly woman's car and running off with her purse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office are asking for help in finding the suspect who snatched a woman's purse from her parked car.

The incident happened Sept. 11 in the 18000 block of Bayou Mead Trail. When authorities arrived at the scene, an elderly woman reported she had parked in her neighbor's driveway to drop-off an item and left her car door open. The victim's purse was gone by the time she returned to her car.



Surveillance video shows the moment a black four-door Ford F-150 stops in front of the residence and noticed the car's open door. The suspect, a Black man, approached the car and proceeds to take her purse from inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the precinct 4's office at 281-376-3472.

SEE ALSO:

Video shows violent purse snatching in Chinatown parking lot

Elderly woman dragged by robbery suspect outside Walmart in SE Houston

Man wanted after grocery store purse snatching caught on camera
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countytheftpurse snatchingcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baytown officer indicted in killing of Pamela Turner last year
How fallen deputy's story is changing city 1 year after death
Experts say we're closer to COVID-19 vaccine
Houston rental assistance program to be updated
Car crashes into church in SE Houston
Wounded deputy struggled to aid partner after shooting
Navajo Nation calls for investigation into Fort Hood deaths
Show More
Taco Bell introduces Jalapeno Noir to its menu
This is how many people will be allowed back at Lakewood
Hurricane Sally gains Category 2 strength ahead of landfall
Be a couch potato to help students in need this Sunday
South Dakota AG reported hitting deer after fatal crash: Investigators
More TOP STORIES News