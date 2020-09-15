Video shows man approach elderly woman's car and running off with her purse

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS BURGLARY TO A MOTOR VEHICLE SUSPECT?



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office are asking for help in finding the suspect who snatched a woman's purse from her parked car.The incident happened Sept. 11 in the 18000 block of Bayou Mead Trail. When authorities arrived at the scene, an elderly woman reported she had parked in her neighbor's driveway to drop-off an item and left her car door open. The victim's purse was gone by the time she returned to her car.Surveillance video shows the moment a black four-door Ford F-150 stops in front of the residence and noticed the car's open door. The suspect, a Black man, approached the car and proceeds to take her purse from inside.Anyone with information is asked to contact the precinct 4's office at 281-376-3472.