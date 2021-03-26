Man sits on crane approximately 20 stories high in downtown Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10449607" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Video shows the man 20 stories high on the crane. Police are working to get him down safely.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are working to get a man who climbed up a downtown Houston construction crane down to safety.Police responded to a call of suspicious activity at Crawford and Rusk, across the street from the Marriot Hotel and Discovery Green, around 3:08 a.m. Friday.When officers arrived, they learned a man jumped a construction fence and climbed a crane located at the intersection.ABC13's TJ Parker is live on the scene where he says it appears the man is approximately 20 stories high.Video from the scene shows the man moving around on the crane. He is sitting in the operator's cabin.Officers used a drone to get a better look at what is happening.Houston fire officials and SWAT are also at the scene. Officials say they are working on a plan to safely get the man down.According to HPD, officers tried to make contact with the man. They say he has a radio with him, but has not responded to calls.It is unclear why the man climbed the crane in the first place.