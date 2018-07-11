Man shot while visiting friend at apartment complex

Man shot visiting friend at apartment complex in northwest Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For 22-year-old Ray Douglas, his family is his world.

"Family meant everything to him. He made sure every holiday, the immediate family was always together," said Sheila Douglas, Ray's mother.

He has three daughters and taking care of others is what his family says he was all about.

"They were everything to him," said Sheila Douglas.

Over the weekend, Ray's family says he got a call from a friend. The friend said he was having a fight with the mother of his child. He asked Ray to come over to the Peppermill Place apartment complex.

"Ray said, 'Okay, we're coming, just (to) go pick up a friend,'" said Sheila Douglas.

Ray and his brother went to the apartment complex located in northwest Harris County. Investigators say once he got there, he was shot.

He was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support.

His family says he was just trying to help a friend.

"He always loved to help people," his mom said.

Investigators returned to the scene on Wednesday and are still investigating.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help with expenses.

